Finally, An Outdoor TV For Australians

There's nothing more Australian than a barbecue, unless of course you counter in watching footy. But generally the two don't really go together - the TV's generally inside while the barbie is generally outside. Sure, you can walk between the two, but who wants to do that, and either burn your snags or miss a crucial try? "Bugger that for an idea", said Melbourne-based Herma Technologies, as they hopped on a plane to Korea to join forces with iizel with the hopes of releasing the Korean company's trademark outdoor TV screens. "We just want to watch the footy and cook a barbie at the same time". And thanks to their pioneering dream, you too can now enjoy the outdoor television experience. Herma Technologies have announced the new range of iizel TVs, including two "HD ready" models with a 1366 x 768 resolution (32-inch and 42-inch), to Full HD, 1920 x 1080 screens (42, 47, 52, 57 and 70-inch sizes available).



There are two ranges available: the standard range, which is suitable for temperatures between 0-45 degrees Celcius, and the Therma range, which will happily cope with temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celcius. The 1500 nits displays are designed to counter glare from the sun, and there's all the regular connections so you can enjoy HD content too.

Every iizel TV comes with built-in analog and SD tuners, although speakers are optional, as are theft-resistant wall mounting brackets.

Pricing isn't exactly wallet friendly:

32" HD Ready - $4,599

42" HD Ready - $5,799

42" 1080P - $6,299

47" 1080P - $8,199

But what price do you put on the perfect barbecue? Oh, only that much, huh? Well, that's your loss then.

