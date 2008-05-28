Filterbrella: A Water-Filtering Umbrella For Freebie Drinks

If you have purchased a bottle of purified water recently, you know that it can be crazy expensive to get a drink that doesn't taste like it was filtered through a bucket of pennies. Still, if you live in a rainy climate and you can't bear to drink out of the tap, this Filterbrella concept could be your ticket to clean, pure, freebie water one day. Using a canopy made out of compostable polylactic acid plastic blends, Filterbrella channels rainwater through activated carbon filter in the rod, straight to a bottle that can be removed and fitted with a cap. Sounds like a great idea, but I still prefer to waste my umbrella water in a juvenile manner. [Coroflot via The Design Blog]