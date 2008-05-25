FCC Planning New Spectrum Auction With Free Broadband for All

It looks like the FCC is taking up Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's dopey scheme to deliver internet to the masses with another spectrum auction that would require the winner to offer free broadband to half of the US within four years, and 95 percent sometime after that. A nearly impossible task, on top of being silly in the first place, so don't expect anyone to volunteer to pay for the privilege. There's no set date for this proposed auction of 25MHz in the 2155 to 2180MHz range, but the FCC is planning to meet on June 16 to discuss the rules of the fail sale. [RCR Wireless News]