FCC May Regulate Mobile Phone Early Termination Fees

The FCC might be getting up in mobile phone providers' collective grill, telling them what they can and cannot charge to customers who quit their service early. A proposal to them outlines some changes consumers want enacted, including free termination up to 30 days after signing a contract or 10 days after the first bill and pro-rating the US$175+ fee depending on how many months you've been with the service (some do already). What's the upside for mobile phone companies? They get let off the hook in state courts "where they are being sued for billions of dollars by angry customers." [CNN]