Faux Skylights and Windows For Rooms Without a View

Have an office without a window? Put down the sledgehammer and try one of these faux skylights or windows from The Sky Factory. Simply put, their SkyCeilings and Luminous Virtual Windows are photographic illusions that give users the impression that they have a beautiful outdoor view when, in reality, they are stuck in a gloomy, windowless prison.

Each of the units fit into standard ceiling or window grid systems and features fluorescent or LED daylight-balanced backlighting to both enhance the look and promote a sense of well-being. In fact, daylight balanced light is the same light that is used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder. I'll bet that if every boss in the US installed these in the offices of their employees, productivity and moral would skyrocket. [Sky Factory via Boing Boing Gadgets]