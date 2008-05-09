Faux Skylights and Windows For Rooms Without a View

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Have an office without a window? Put down the sledgehammer and try one of these faux skylights or windows from The Sky Factory. Simply put, their SkyCeilings and Luminous Virtual Windows are photographic illusions that give users the impression that they have a beautiful outdoor view when, in reality, they are stuck in a gloomy, windowless prison.

Each of the units fit into standard ceiling or window grid systems and features fluorescent or LED daylight-balanced backlighting to both enhance the look and promote a sense of well-being. In fact, daylight balanced light is the same light that is used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder. I'll bet that if every boss in the US installed these in the offices of their employees, productivity and moral would skyrocket. [Sky Factory via Boing Boing Gadgets]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

