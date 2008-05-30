Exercise Furniture Tones, Tightens and Ties a Room Together

I must admit that I love the concept of turning everyday furniture into a stylish and discreet home gym. However, the idea as Florian Hauswirth and Thomas Walde envision it leaves much to be desired. I think the pull up bar / clothes hanger combo works well, but the sit up apparatus bench and the workout mat rug are nothing more than basic pieces of furniture. And don't even get me started on the skipping rope and the cup that symbolises personal fitness and success. There is definitely a lot of potential here, but more thought needs to be put into the designs.

