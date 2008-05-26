EVOLTA Robot Cliffhanger Channels Sly Stallone, Scales Grand Canyon

Good on this little EVOLTA-powered robot for climbing a 450 metre Grand Canyon cliff on Saturday. The 120 gram, 17cm robo climber was scaling the cliff as a publicity stunt/demonstration for the Panasonic EVOLTA battery, which according to the Guinness Book of World Records is longest-lasting of its kind. The robot was powered by a pair of EVOLTA batteries, and used a tiny rope to ascend the cliff face. From the sounds of things this robot needed every ounce of power its batteries could provide: after 6 hours and 45 minutes the robot climber finally reached the top. [Pink Tentacle]