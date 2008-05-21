Equal Measure Measuring Cup, Dinner Meets Cocktail Trivia

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The next time you are baking a cake, be sure to note that your 380 ml of oil are enough to power a biodiesel car for 4.8 kms and that your 2 1/2 cups of flour has as many grains as there are people on the planet (6.8 billion). Because when using the Equal Measure Measuring Cup, you get a side of awkward metrics with our...err...metrics (and cups/oz). For US$12.45, it's a good purchase for the foodie in your life who will get a laugh before quietly burying it in the confines of their lowest drawer (since they already own the BEST measuring cup, trust us). [Harry White Design and Amazon via Gadget Lab]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

