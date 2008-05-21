Equal Measure Measuring Cup, Dinner Meets Cocktail Trivia

The next time you are baking a cake, be sure to note that your 380 ml of oil are enough to power a biodiesel car for 4.8 kms and that your 2 1/2 cups of flour has as many grains as there are people on the planet (6.8 billion). Because when using the Equal Measure Measuring Cup, you get a side of awkward metrics with our...err...metrics (and cups/oz). For US$12.45, it's a good purchase for the foodie in your life who will get a laugh before quietly burying it in the confines of their lowest drawer (since they already own the BEST measuring cup, trust us). [Harry White Design and Amazon via Gadget Lab]