Epson Proud of Its 13 Inches of E-paper

We haven't been talking much about e-paper as of late, but companies are still chipping away at the technology all the same. Epson just unveiled their newest flagship demo, a 13.4-inch display with 3104 × 4128 resolution and pixel density as high as 385ppi. Contrast ratio is also quite good at 10:1 (the WSJ is somewhere around half of that) and reflectiveness is 40% (which must be good if they are promoting it, right?). Epson has no immediate plans to produce this particular model, but don't be surprised if you see its tech show up elsewhere down the line. [Fareastgizmos]