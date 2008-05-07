EP2502 Mobile Phone Watch: Surprisingly Stylish, and Waterproof

There's something about the idea of cramming a mobile phone into a wristwatch that keeps the designs rolling out, but is this the first one with a touch of style? Possibly, with that metal case and strap, and looking not too horrifically fat to wear. The EP2502 even has a 1.3-inch OLED touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera, tri-band and Bluetooth support and claims to be shockproof. It's also supposedly the World's first waterproof mobile phone, though we don't know to what waterproofing standard.

Here's the full run-down:

•OLED screen: 1.3 inch OLED 260k; resolution:128 x 160px touching panel.

•Water proof, Shock-proof

•Languages: English, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, turkish, portuguese, french, chinese

•Standby english, thailand, dutch, german, russian,vietnamese,chinese,rabbinic,etc.

•Ring tone: 64 polyphonic; support format:mp3/midi/wav

•Incoming ring tone, incoming photo, incoming movie

•Music format: mp3

•Movie format: mp4,full screen

•Camera: 2.0m pixels

•T-flash support: free 512 tf card. extend to 2gb

•Bluetooth function: supported

•Picture format: jpg/gif

Its battery will give you about three hours of talk time and around 160 hours of standby, which seems fairly decent actually. The best bit about this piece of Dick Tracy tech, though, is the price: it's just US$299, and is available from May 10th. [Surprising Gift via Howardforums]