How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Energy Saver One-For-All Remote Waves Bye-Bye to Standby

There're a few gadgets out there that try to reduce your energy consumption by switching off all your gizmos properly, but none perhaps as convenient as this new Energy Saver Universal Remote from One-for-All. It's a four-in-one device to reduce your collection of remote controls to just one, and has a "green" power-off button. This communicates with an adaptor in a wall socket which can turn off all your gear using a power strip plugged into it. So you won't be leaving so many things on standby, hurting both your wallet and the environment... and you get to do it all without stretching your legs. Available in the UK and Germany for now, for around $80. [Red Ferret]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles