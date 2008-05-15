Energy Saver One-For-All Remote Waves Bye-Bye to Standby

There're a few gadgets out there that try to reduce your energy consumption by switching off all your gizmos properly, but none perhaps as convenient as this new Energy Saver Universal Remote from One-for-All. It's a four-in-one device to reduce your collection of remote controls to just one, and has a "green" power-off button. This communicates with an adaptor in a wall socket which can turn off all your gear using a power strip plugged into it. So you won't be leaving so many things on standby, hurting both your wallet and the environment... and you get to do it all without stretching your legs. Available in the UK and Germany for now, for around $80. [Red Ferret]