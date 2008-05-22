How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Embedded Bra Improves Moods and Protects Boobs (From Harmful Mobile Phone Radiation)

Apparently, the folks in Japan are suckers for snake oil tourmaline trinkets like this bra that was recently unveiled at the Beauty World Japan exhibition in Tokyo. If you are not familiar, tourmaline is thought of as a "miracle electric stone" capable of blocking harmful radiation from mobile phones, improving moods and reducing stress. Apparently, the manufacturers behind the "La-la" tourmaline-embedded bustier believe that their product can have the same positive effects—or, more accurately, that is what they want you to believe. [Beauty World Japan via 3Yen]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles