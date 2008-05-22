Embedded Bra Improves Moods and Protects Boobs (From Harmful Mobile Phone Radiation)

Apparently, the folks in Japan are suckers for snake oil tourmaline trinkets like this bra that was recently unveiled at the Beauty World Japan exhibition in Tokyo. If you are not familiar, tourmaline is thought of as a "miracle electric stone" capable of blocking harmful radiation from mobile phones, improving moods and reducing stress. Apparently, the manufacturers behind the "La-la" tourmaline-embedded bustier believe that their product can have the same positive effects—or, more accurately, that is what they want you to believe. [Beauty World Japan via 3Yen]