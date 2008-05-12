Electronic Hogu Measures Just How Hard Your Foe Can Beat You Up

The final project of a team from Cornell University, this electronic hogu, modelled above by a lantern-jawed mannequin called Bob, uses piezoelectric sensors and a microcontroller to measure the kicks and punches between contestants in a Tae Kwan Do bout. Piezoelectric sensors and a microcontroller are implanted in the transmitter side, while the receiver side has wireless receiver circuitry, another microcontroller, and a monitor to display the score. As that great black belt of martial arts would say, "Haiiiii-YAAAAAAA!" Yes, I'm talking Miss Piggy. [Cornell via GEARFUSE and HacknMod]