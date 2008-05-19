Electronic Golf Caddy Carrys Your Clubs Sans Judgment Or Teen Angst

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Yet another job for pimply 16-year-olds has been rendered obsolete with technology, now that golfers can use the Shadow Caddy—a fully autonomous golf club carrying cart that trails behind you automatically. The three-wheeled cart works by following a signal from a transmitter worn on the golfer's body. Switching the caddy's setting from "Follow-Me" to "Park" makes sure it never accidentally follows you into a bunker or onto the green.

The Shadow Caddy can function in all weather conditions and moves at a speedy enough clip to keep up with a fast walk. Right now, it's only available as a rental model rather than a full retail product. Trials are being conducted at four golf courses in Melbourne, Australia.

Not only is the cart cheaper than renting a real person to carry your clubs for you, it'll never make snide remarks under its breath about how any idiot would've known to use a nine iron for that shot. [Gizmag]

