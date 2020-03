There's not a ton of info out there on these amazing, handmade marble mazes other than what's to be found in these Japanese YouTube videos, but we think they're cool enough to share with you anyways. Apparently, there's a subculture in Japan that makes really elaborate marble mazes that look like models from a train set or something. Check out the first one above, then hit the jump for two more.





If you have any more info on these, feel free to let us know in the comments. [TV in Japan]