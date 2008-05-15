Ears-On EX2 Force Feedback Headphones: My Ears Feel Funny

We knew we were in for good things from any company called iFeelU. Their EX2 2.2-channel body-sonic earphones promise to deliver a "home theatre in your ears" with real force feedback using a second pair of conduction speakers on the back. For explosions and other big booms, these things are surprisingly great, with solid feedback and definite in-ear quakage. I could see using them for mobile gaming. Two downsides: They suck balls for music. And they made my ears tickle. They're already out in Japan and Korea (like these), but they're dropping in the States soonish for only $39, so they might be worth picking up just for watching movies on the go.

[iFeelU]