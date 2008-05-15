How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ears-On EX2 Force Feedback Headphones: My Ears Feel Funny

We knew we were in for good things from any company called iFeelU. Their EX2 2.2-channel body-sonic earphones promise to deliver a "home theatre in your ears" with real force feedback using a second pair of conduction speakers on the back. For explosions and other big booms, these things are surprisingly great, with solid feedback and definite in-ear quakage. I could see using them for mobile gaming. Two downsides: They suck balls for music. And they made my ears tickle. They're already out in Japan and Korea (like these), but they're dropping in the States soonish for only $39, so they might be worth picking up just for watching movies on the go.

korea phoneskorea phoneskorea phoneskorea phoneskorea phoneskorea phoneskorea phones

[iFeelU]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles