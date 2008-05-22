Dude Takes a Tennis Ball to the Crotch at 80KPH for 'Science'



This poor bastard signed up as a volunteer for this "science" show and ended up having to stand with his junk in front of a tennis ball machine. The test? To see what happens to your body during a solid strike to the ol' hangin' brains.

Shockingly, his pulse rate went up a lot. That's about all the science they had the budget for, apparently, as they spent all the rest of their money on the hilarious ball-on-ball CGI animation and showing the poor idiot taking the shot about 25 times from different angles. This is reality TV at its best, folks: trying to justify intentionally nailing a guy in the balls with science and then forgetting to, you know, do anything scientific. [Glumbert]