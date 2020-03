Chinese company Au-my has updated its Drivemocion LED car sign with a new animated version. Now you can display your anger yet more graphically, or even give flirtatious winks at other drivers. But is it a recipe for increased road friendliness, or worse road rage? Just don't distract the following car so much they crash into your trunk: there's no emoticon in the five available strong enough to answer that. Available for US$60. [Drivemocion]