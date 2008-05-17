Dreamcade Vision 29, Big Screen Arcade Cabinet

My arcade cabinet fever just can't be thwarted—a disease that sits in remission until a new model pops up in my RSS. The limited edition Dreamcade Vision 29 is particularly interesting because it features a large, 29-inch arcade monitor perfect for burning your eyes out during marathons of Missile Command. Though the unit falls well short of authentic with its PC-based emulation, the long games list may change your mind as practicality enters the equation:
Atari® Game Pack Asteroids® Asteroids Deluxe® Battlezone® Black Widow™ Centipede® Crystal Castles® Gravitar® Liberator™ Lunar Lander™ Major Havoc™ Millipede® Missile Command® Pong® Red Baron™ Super Breakout® Space Duel™ Tempest™ Warlords®
60 Atari 2600 games
Midway® Game Pack
Spy Hunter®
Defender®
Defender II®
Gauntlet®
Joust®
Joust 2®
Rampage®
Robotron 2084®
Bubbles®
RoadBlasters®
Blaster®
Rampart®
Sinistar®
Marble Madness®
SPLAT!®
Satan's Hollow®
Vindicators®
Root Beer Tapper®
Digital Leisure Game Pack
Dragon's Lair®
Dragon's Lair II®
Space Ace®
Namco Museum® Pack
PAC-MAN®
MS. PAC-MAN®
Galaga®
Galaxian®
Dig Dug®
Rally-X®
Pole Position®
Pole Position II®
Xevious®
Dragon Spirit®
Bosconiant®
Rolling Thundert®
Mappy®
Sky Kid®
PacMania®
Galliga88®
Capcom® Game Pack
1942®
Commando®
Ghost'n Goblins®
Sidearms®
Vulgus®
Street Fighter®
Street Fighter II CE®
It's US$2499 as described with an "MP3 jukebox," or a bit more when you add lightguns and extra games. [Dreamcade via Bornrich]