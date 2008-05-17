Dreamcade Vision 29, Big Screen Arcade Cabinet

My arcade cabinet fever just can't be thwarted—a disease that sits in remission until a new model pops up in my RSS. The limited edition Dreamcade Vision 29 is particularly interesting because it features a large, 29-inch arcade monitor perfect for burning your eyes out during marathons of Missile Command. Though the unit falls well short of authentic with its PC-based emulation, the long games list may change your mind as practicality enters the equation:

Atari® Game Pack Asteroids® Asteroids Deluxe® Battlezone® Black Widow™ Centipede® Crystal Castles® Gravitar® Liberator™ Lunar Lander™ Major Havoc™ Millipede® Missile Command® Pong® Red Baron™ Super Breakout® Space Duel™ Tempest™ Warlords® 60 Atari 2600 games Midway® Game Pack

Spy Hunter®

Defender®

Defender II®

Gauntlet®

Joust®

Joust 2®

Rampage®

Robotron 2084®

Bubbles®

RoadBlasters®

Blaster®

Rampart®

Sinistar®

Marble Madness®

SPLAT!®

Satan's Hollow®

Vindicators®

Root Beer Tapper® Digital Leisure Game Pack

Dragon's Lair®

Dragon's Lair II®

Space Ace®



Namco Museum® Pack

PAC-MAN®

MS. PAC-MAN®

Galaga®

Galaxian®

Dig Dug®

Rally-X®

Pole Position®

Pole Position II®

Xevious®

Dragon Spirit®

Bosconiant®

Rolling Thundert®

Mappy®

Sky Kid®

PacMania®

Galliga88® Capcom® Game Pack

1942®

Commando®

Ghost'n Goblins®

Sidearms®

Vulgus®

Street Fighter®

Street Fighter II CE®

It's US$2499 as described with an "MP3 jukebox," or a bit more when you add lightguns and extra games. [Dreamcade via Bornrich]