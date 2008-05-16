Double-Lidded Jar Took Way Too Long To Exist

Why do jars only have one lid? How many mothers have—upon discovering they were running low on peanut butter while readying her three kids from school—smashed the jar against the counter and filled their children's lunches with a deadly mixture of creamed legumes and shrapnel? It's a senseless loss of healthy youth esophagus, and an even more tragic loss of perfectly good eats. In the face of record global food crisis and acid reflux commercials, it looks like the double-lidded jar showed just in time. [Sherwood Forles via DVICE and Yanko]