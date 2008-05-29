D-Link's DXN-221 Brings Ethernet Over Coax For Easy Home Wiring

Most homes have coax wired into almost every room, but only newer ones have Ethernet wall ports. D-Link's DXN-221 Ethernet adaptor works around this problem and comes with two units, both with a Coax F-Type connector to go into your wall, and an Ethernet adaptor to hook up to your networking on either side. The adaptor works in the 800-1500MHz range, which supposedly doesn't interfere with your TV signal. All this can be yours in Q3 2008 for US$199 for two, and US$109 for individual adapters thereafter. D-Link doesn't have images of this thing, so I made my own interpretation of what it looks like. [D-Link]