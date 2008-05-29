How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

D-Link's DXN-221 Brings Ethernet Over Coax For Easy Home Wiring

Most homes have coax wired into almost every room, but only newer ones have Ethernet wall ports. D-Link's DXN-221 Ethernet adaptor works around this problem and comes with two units, both with a Coax F-Type connector to go into your wall, and an Ethernet adaptor to hook up to your networking on either side. The adaptor works in the 800-1500MHz range, which supposedly doesn't interfere with your TV signal. All this can be yours in Q3 2008 for US$199 for two, and US$109 for individual adapters thereafter. D-Link doesn't have images of this thing, so I made my own interpretation of what it looks like. [D-Link]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles