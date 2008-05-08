DIY Party Button: For Emergency Use Only

You never know when a partying emergency will strike—which is why you must always be prepared. If you have the know-how, you can build one of these Emergency Party Buttons and launch the fun in a matter of moments. When the key is turned and the button is pressed, the blinds will close, the lights will dim, the stereo will blast, blacklights, laser lights and a strobe will come to life, and a fog machine will do its thing. To see it in action, check out the video after the break.



And don't worry—when the cops come, another press of the button will make the whole thing disappear as quickly as it started. If you want to build this system yourself, all you need is US$634 in parts and the instructions outlined in the following link. [plasma2002 via MAKE]