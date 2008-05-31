DIY Iron Man Arc Reactor Doesn't Run on Martinis

No wonder Tony Stark managed to do an arc reactor in a desert cave. According to this tutorial, you really only need some LEDs, a 9-volt battery, plywood, 22 AWG gauge copper wire, assorted resistors, and a substance called polymorph—which can be made into any shape—to create your very own virtually-unlimited power source. Or look like the geekiest homeless person at any costume party. The mask is even better.

Unfortunately, it's just papier-mâché with a great finish. What this guy fails to realise is that being Tony Stark is not a matter of arc reactors and metal suits. Tony Stark is a state of mind. One that requires cocktails—and yes, at last it's Friday. [Instructables and Instructables via Hack'n Mod]