How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

DIY Iron Man Arc Reactor Doesn't Run on Martinis

No wonder Tony Stark managed to do an arc reactor in a desert cave. According to this tutorial, you really only need some LEDs, a 9-volt battery, plywood, 22 AWG gauge copper wire, assorted resistors, and a substance called polymorph—which can be made into any shape—to create your very own virtually-unlimited power source. Or look like the geekiest homeless person at any costume party. The mask is even better.

FKEJ5DRFGTT1OIQ.MEDIUM.jpgFTW0J2DFGTT1OGV.MEDIUM.jpgFO3RDDWFGUEUPUN.MEDIUM.jpgFKEJ5DRFGTT1OIQ-1.MEDIUM.jpgFJTCVSYFGTT1OGW.MEDIUM.jpgFI035E2FGTT1OGX.MEDIUM.jpgFE88MQQFGTT1OGS.MEDIUM.jpgFFQESDIFGTT1OGQ.MEDIUM.jpgFEQ7AGJFGTT1OGU.MEDIUM.jpgF8HCNRWFGTT1OH2.MEDIUM.jpgF53MLZXFGTT1OK4.MEDIUM.jpg

Unfortunately, it's just papier-mâché with a great finish. What this guy fails to realise is that being Tony Stark is not a matter of arc reactors and metal suits. Tony Stark is a state of mind. One that requires cocktails—and yes, at last it's Friday. [Instructables and Instructables via Hack'n Mod]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles