DIY Intel Atom Computer

While we're pleased to see Intel Atom processors making their way into mobile PCs, we're jut as excited to see the upcoming Atom-based creations of the PC-building community. Now Trainquil PC is selling ready to run motherboards with a bundled 1.6GHz Atom processor and supporting up to 2GB of memory. They promise benchmarks of 3-4x those of similar VIA systems and the capability to power Vista Home Media Centre "with ease." Maybe that's a slight hyperbole, but hey, it's a heck of a quote.The board is US$103 this June. Here are the full specs:

