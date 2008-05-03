DIY Glowing Video Tape USB Hub: Put an Old VHS Tape to Good Use

Have any old VHS tapes lying around? Really? What the hell is wrong with you? That stuff should have been tossed ages ago. Anyway, since you have one, it might be a good idea to repurpose it into something useful—like a USB hub. As far as DIY projects go, this one should be simple enough—even for a novice. All you need outside of the tape is a USB hub, some LEDs, a small switch (optional) and some cables. It looks cool, and when all is said and done you can act all high and mighty about your herculean recycling effort. Additional image after the break.

For the full instructions, hit the following link. [Instructables via Hacked Gadgets]