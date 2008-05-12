DIY Duck Hunt Lamp Still Has That Blasted Laughing Dog

When I look at the classic Nintendo Zapper I think of my younger days as a screaming, hot-headed 8-bit gamer, but not Fluffypants. No siree. The enterprising DIY lamp artist looked at the orange and grey plastic and saw a lamp. A few hours and one fabricated cardboard NES cartridge stand later, that laughing dog was back in action, ready to haunt my dreams once again. If this model played the level intro music I'd be tempted to break out the glue gun, but for now I'll just marvel at its brilliance from afar. [Craftster via Boing Boing Gadgets]