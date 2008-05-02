DIY Clock is Ultimate Minimalist Analogue Clock for Creative Types

Whatever it may look like, designer Bomi Kim has not invented a different kind of time-delay sex toy: his "Meaning of time" is actually a DIY clock. In fact, it's about as minimalist a clock concept as you'll ever see. The body contains the mechanism, and has holes for you to stick hands into. Stick in anything, stick in sticks if you like, then use the spike to stick it up somewhere. Complete freedom of creative expression, and rather clever we think. It's just a concept, for now. [Yanko design]