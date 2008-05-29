Digital Pot Lets Plants Tell You Their Demands

This is Digital Pot (no: not what you're thinking,) a concept from designer Junyi Heo that's a 21st Century plant pot. It's filled with sensors measuring temperature, soil moisture and the like. It lets you know the results on a display with a mix of emoticons and symbols, so your plants can tell you what they want (and no: they probably don't want you to smoke them.) It's even clever enough to drain itself if you're a chronic over-waterer like me, and charges via USB— also sending its data to your PC for your perusal. Just a concept, but a rather cute one, don't you think? [Yanko Design]