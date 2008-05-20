Digital Picture Frames Meet Pet Urns

Digital Picture frames have been gaining in popularity lately, marrying convenience of having multiple pictures in one frame with the inconvenience of teaching old people how to use them. What's even better about this version is that it's for your pets. Your dead pets.

The urn can handle up to 34 kilos of pet remains—if you have one giant dog or many smaller ones that you mix together—has a 7-inch screen and 256MB of storage for your photos and audio recordings. Yes, we said audio recordings, which can play back your pet's various noises for you to enjoy from the comfort of your couch. Who can put a price on loving your pet after he/she's gone? Pet Urns can, and it's US$249. [Pet-Urns via Picture Snob]