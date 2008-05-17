Details of North American MGS4 PS3 Bundle Come to Light

Get your wallets ready, fanboys: the details for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 4 Limited Edition PS3 have been announced. What do you get for your $600? Well, first and foremost you get a gunmetal 40GB PS3 with a new Dualshock 3 controller. You get the limited edition version of the game as well, and you also get a Blu-ray with two hours of bonus content about the making of the game.

Personally, I'd be fine saving US$100 and getting the standard edition bundle, as it has twice the hard drive space and all you have to give up is the fancy paintjob and Blu-ray disc you'll watch once, if ever. But hey, I'm not a fanboy, so what do I know? If you are a fanboy and are popping a tent just imaging having an OMG grey PS3, you'll be able to put in your preorder at Konami.com starting on Monday, May 19th. [Playstation Blog]