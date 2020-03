These scaled-down replicas of walking coke dispensers found on the streets of Japan would be cute additions to anyone's desk. As well as the black Coke Zero model above, there's a regular version, and they come in the most fabulous of retro boxes. They were available on eBay, but it looks like they're currently sold out. Perhaps it's worth contacting the seller to see if he's going to import any more. Gallery, including a picture of one the life-sized vending machines, after the jump.

[eBay via Technabob and Flickr]