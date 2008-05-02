Dell's XPS 730 H2C Tower Can Run Crysis at Full Specs Starting at a Mere US$4,000

Dell just announced its new high-end XPS 730 H2C gaming desktop, and get this — they claim it can run Crysis at 1920 x 1200 resolution at 30fps. Now that is a figure more impressive than any stats about the guts of the tower, right? OK, OK, those are interesting too.

This monster of a tower weighs nearly 22 kilos, stuffed as it is with goodies. It's based on Nvidia's nForce 790i Ultra SLI chipset, and you can choose to load it with chips ranging from the Intel Core 2 Duo up to the 45nm Core 2 Extreme. You can also put in up to four 1TB hard drives for some ridiculous reason, a whopping 8GB of RAM and Sound Blaster X-Fi Xtreme Music.

To keep all this crap running without burning down your house you can either choose two-stage ceramic H2C air cooling or just go nuts and get water cooling.

Obviously, all this stuff is going to set you back something serious. In fact, the air-cooled model starts at US$3,999 while the liquid-cooled model will allow you to start adding components at the low, low price of US$4,999. Start saving your pennies, gaming nerds. [Dell]