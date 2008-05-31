Dell Leaks Rugged E6400 ATG and XT2 Ultraportable Tablet

The Boy Genius report has gotten their hands on Dell's upcoming Latitude roadmap. The big news? Among a whole line of upgrades, Dell will release a rugged E6400 ATG and lightweight XT2 Tablet. The ATG will run 14.1" and resist dust and humidity while featuring a spill-proof keyboard and shock-mounted hard drive (available this June). The XT2 will be under 1.6kg with a 12.1" touchscreen display and a Centrino 2 processor (available this November). Hit the link for details on the full lineup. [BGR]