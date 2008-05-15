Dell Keeping XPS Gaming PCs Around After All

Contrary to a report in the Wall Street Journal this week, Dell has no plans to drown its XPS line in the bathtub. It was reported that Dell was going to kill off the line in order to help boost sales of its Alienware line, as both are high-end systems aimed at gamers. XPS systems will stick around for people who don't want to go crazy specing out their PCs, while Alienware will focus on the richest and most anal of the nerds, people who are willing to pay big money to tweak every aspect for their system. Good plan? Whatever, PC gaming is dying anyways. Sorry guys, hate to break it to you, but it's true. Don't shoot the messenger. [Register Hardware]