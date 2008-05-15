How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dell Keeping XPS Gaming PCs Around After All

Contrary to a report in the Wall Street Journal this week, Dell has no plans to drown its XPS line in the bathtub. It was reported that Dell was going to kill off the line in order to help boost sales of its Alienware line, as both are high-end systems aimed at gamers. XPS systems will stick around for people who don't want to go crazy specing out their PCs, while Alienware will focus on the richest and most anal of the nerds, people who are willing to pay big money to tweak every aspect for their system. Good plan? Whatever, PC gaming is dying anyways. Sorry guys, hate to break it to you, but it's true. Don't shoot the messenger. [Register Hardware]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles