Dell Goes Urban With Mike Ming's Art House Laptops

What's the best way to make kids who are all hopped up on Apple's MacBooks to get excited about your laptops? Hire Mike Ming, a Brooklyn-based artist, to decorate up the backs of your laptops in graffiti-like designs. These paints are available on the Inspiron 1525 in both Mike Ming and Mike Ming Extreme Edition. The extra cost for Mike Ming to go extreme? US$100. Available now for US$699 and US$799. Also, in about a year, you'll be able to order a laptop with your own custom designs, such as your face or a picture of your kids. [Dell]