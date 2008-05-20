Dell First to Offer 7200rpm 320GB Notebook Hard Drives

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While a flood of 7200rpm 320GB notebook-sized hard drives dropped not too long ago from pretty much all the majors, Dell is actually the first notebook maker to ante up and offer them (from Seagate) in their 17-inch XPS notebooks. The ballyhoo is 'cause most notebook drives spin at a pokey 5400rpm, and if you wanted the extra performance of a 7200rpm drive, you had to skimp on capacity. Now for US$50 more (vs. a 5400rpm 320GB drive), you don't. Expect them in Alienware stuff soonish. [Dell via Crave]

