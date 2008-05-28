Dealzmodo: Amazon Blu-ray Sale Cuts Prices by 50%

If you're looking to build up your Blu-ray collection but don't feel like dropping $40 for a copy of Tomcats in HD, you'll be happy to hear that Amazon is currently cutting prices by 50% on a pretty great selection of Blu-ray movies. The Fifth Element for US$15! Blade Runner Collector's Edition for US$20! Me, Myself and Irene for US$23! OK, so that last one is less impressive, but you get the idea. [Amazon via Gadget Madness]

AU: There might be some region free discs in there - I haven't checked - but worth a look if you want to bolster your BD collection...