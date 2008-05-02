Dealzmodo: 30% Cash Back On Microsoft Hardware (Not Xbox, Sorry)

If you're in the market for a new keyboard (but can't afford an Optimus Maximus), a new webcam (you didn't win our Iron Man comp) or a new mouse, (Your cat ate your last one. Maybe) then you might want to look at choosing some Microsoft hardware in the run up to the end of financial year.

The big M is offering a 30% cash back on the RRP of any PC peripheral hardware. That works out to be a whopping $135 for the Wireless Entertainment Desktop 8000, for example.

The offer stands until July 31. Then it's back to full price with no cash back.

[Microsoft]

