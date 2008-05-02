How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dealzmodo: 30% Cash Back On Microsoft Hardware (Not Xbox, Sorry)

If you're in the market for a new keyboard (but can't afford an Optimus Maximus), a new webcam (you didn't win our Iron Man comp) or a new mouse, (Your cat ate your last one. Maybe) then you might want to look at choosing some Microsoft hardware in the run up to the end of financial year.

The big M is offering a 30% cash back on the RRP of any PC peripheral hardware. That works out to be a whopping $135 for the Wireless Entertainment Desktop 8000, for example.

The offer stands until July 31. Then it's back to full price with no cash back.

[Microsoft]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles