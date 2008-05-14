Data-Sucking CSI Stick a Low-Down, Dirty, Rotten Kinda Thing

Utah-based company Paraben has come out with a nasty, sneaky little device that sucks all the data from a person's mobile phone, perfect for all the pathologically jealous, untrustworthy toads lurking out there. So, while your significant other is at the bar getting the drinks in, you can sneak into her purse, grab her mobile phone and plug this thumb drive-sized device into it to see if she's playing you. Cost is US$200, and it currently only works on Samsung and Motorola phones. Thank God my RAZR is being forcibly retired in two weeks, then—not that I've got anything to hide, you understand. [CSI Stick via Textually]