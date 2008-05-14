How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Data-Sucking CSI Stick a Low-Down, Dirty, Rotten Kinda Thing

Utah-based company Paraben has come out with a nasty, sneaky little device that sucks all the data from a person's mobile phone, perfect for all the pathologically jealous, untrustworthy toads lurking out there. So, while your significant other is at the bar getting the drinks in, you can sneak into her purse, grab her mobile phone and plug this thumb drive-sized device into it to see if she's playing you. Cost is US$200, and it currently only works on Samsung and Motorola phones. Thank God my RAZR is being forcibly retired in two weeks, then—not that I've got anything to hide, you understand. [CSI Stick via Textually]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles