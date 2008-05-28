Cylon Baseships Run Windows XP

Sorry to spoil the ending of Battlestar Galactica people, but we have found definitive proof that the Cylons are going to be obliterated: as you can see in this video clip, Cylon baseships run Windows. You can check it yourself fast-forwarding to minute 9:26 in episode 7, Guess What's Coming to Dinner. Bill Gates, that's fracking what. And he wants a large clone burger with fries. [Thanks José Miguel Costa]
