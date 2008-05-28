Crystal Foosball Tables Suck All of the Fun Out of the Game

We have seen long foosball tables, hi-fi foosball tables and even beautiful foosball tables before, but none can compare to the luxury and elegance that the Teckell Collection can provide. The tables come in a number of different versions, but they all feature a crystal frame with shiny aluminium players—potentially making them the most expensive foosball tables the world has ever seen.
