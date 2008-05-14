Creative Vado Official, Way Better Looking Than Flip

Creative today confirmed the existence of the Vado camcorder, one with specs almost exactly identical to the popular Flip, with VGA vid resolution and 2GB of internal flash memory for two hours of film, plus a US$100 price tag. It works as a USB drive, but if you want, the optional software will give you instant YouTube posting and other features. We ran a phoney pic of the thing before—these pics here are the real deal. Jump for details.

Creative Introduces the Vado Pocket Video Cam - Capture Life - See it, Shoot it, Share it - All in an Instant Amazingly Small and Weighing Less Than 3 oz. the Vado Allows You to Shoot Videos and to Easily Post them to YouTube or Photobucket and Share them with Friends and Family at Box.net

MILPITAS, Calif., May 13, 2008 - Creative, a worldwide leader in video innovation, today announced the Vado Pocket Video Cam. Small enough to fit easily in your pocket, purse or the palm of your hand, the Vado Pocket Video Cam changes the way video is captured, shared and stored by making it fast, easy and fun. Priced at only US$99.99, the Creative Vado Pocket Video Cam is available today at Amazon.com, B&H Photo, Buy.com, Creative.com, Fry's Electronics, J&R, and Newegg.com.

A breakthrough in video camera design, the Vado Pocket Video Cam is dramatically thinner and lighter than competing video cameras. Available in silver or hot pink, the Vado Pocket Video Cam is so small and lightweight that it's hard to believe it can capture such high-quality video. With the press of a button you can record life's spontaneous moments, whether it's baby's first steps, awesome sports stunts or hilarious adventures with friends.

Creative's President and COO Craig McHugh describes how the Vado Pocket Video Cam completely changes the experience of shooting and sharing video:

"The Creative Vado makes shooting and sharing video as easy as taking pictures with a point-and-shoot portable digital camera. It's so small and lightweight that you can have it in your pocket so it's always there, or you can just set it on your coffee table so everyone in the family can use it. It's so inexpensive and easy to use that you don't have to worry. It's always ready to capture spontaneous moments that are once in a lifetime, the type you can't plan for in advance. The Vado doesn't need tapes or discs; it can record up to two hours of high-quality video on its built-in 2GB of memory and it has a removable rechargeable battery, so you can shoot two hours of video on a single charge and you don't have to hassle with disposable batteries.

Just as the Vado makes it super easy and quick to shoot video, it makes it incredibly easy and fast to get the videos off the camera. It has a built-in USB connector so you can just plug it into your PC, just like you would with a thumb drive. The Vado has a software program built right into it that will prompt you to copy the video, or you can just drag the videos directly to your PC. With one easy step, the software can take you to YouTube or Photobucket so you can easily post your videos. When you want to share your videos with only friends and family, you can use Box.net, where they can either view or download a copy of the video. Box.net provides online storage and creates a web link to videos you've uploaded, so you can share them with anyone."

Vado Features

• Slim, lightweight, pocket-sized design

• Built-in two-inch colour LCD screen

• Removable rechargeable battery

• 640 x 480 VGA video resolution

• Built-in USB connector for PC

• Built-in software program for posting videos to YouTube or Photobucket

• Enable friends and family to download your videos from Box.net

• Available in silver or hot pink

• Priced at only US$99.99

Vado Accessories

To customise your Vado experience, equip your Pocket Video Cam with the following accessories, available at www.creative.com:

• A pouch to stow your Vado Pocket Video Cam, priced at US$14.99

• Spare batteries providing up to two hours of recording or playback, priced at US$14.99

• A power adaptor with charging station so your Vado is ready to go when you are, priced at US$29.99

• An A/V cable for sharing your Vado video on your TV screen, priced at US$9.99

For more information about the Creative Vado Pocket Video Cam visit www.creative.com.