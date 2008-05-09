Create Perfect Ice Spheres For Perfect Cocktails

If you are serious about your on-the-rocks beverages, you probably already know that ice is a major factor in constructing the perfect drink. The best ice consists of quality water and is shaped in such a way that it does not take up much surface area—which ensures that your drink does not get watered down prematurely. Fortunately for you, the pinnacle of ice-making technology is here...today! A Japanese company named Taisin has developed a mould that creates a perfect ice sphere by slowly melting a chunk of ice inside a press and then closing around it.

Once the press has closed, the sphere can be released with the flick of a switch. Apparently, it can produce 30-40 ice balls in an hour, which isn't half bad when you consider the tediousness of the process. Either way, if you have a really good scotch on hand, it is probably worth the extra effort to get things right. The mould is available in 55, 65, 70, and 80mm sizes. [Taisin via Trends in Japan]