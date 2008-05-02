Crazy Weird Survival Gear That Just Might Save Your Ass

If you live in harsh climates or areas prone to nature's wrath, sometimes having the right gear can be the difference between life and death. Fortunately, there are plenty of companies and designers out there vying to be the one to save your arse when the big one hits—but some of the stuff they come up with is downright bizarre. Wired has put together a gallery of these items—some of which we have seen already (like the Cocoon "nutsack" tent and the Bedu rapid response kit), while others (like those illustrated in the gallery below) are completely new. For the full list, hit the following link. [Wired]