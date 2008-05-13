Could NBC and Apple be Preparing to Kiss and Make Up?

Could NBC's absence from the iTunes Store be coming to a close? It has already, at least in the UK, where NBC Universal shows such as Heroes, House and Eureka were added back to the store's offerings last week.

Interestingly enough, these new shows are priced at £1.89 while older shows such as Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (oh boy!) are priced at £1.19. NBC's desire for variable pricing for their shows and Apple's refusal to allow it is what drove the network away from the store in the first place last year. Does this mean Apple is giving in? Will we finally be able to watch Battlestar Galactica episodes via iTunes again? Time will tell. [PC World]