Could I Have a Match? Try Vibrators and Nintendo Wiimotes

Remember when it was cool to joke about how the vibrating Wii remote looked, felt and behaved pretty much like a vibrator? No? Well, too bad, because it turns out that the two were more similar than the light-hearted humour suggested. In fact, both tools of pleasure employ technology built from a patent from the same company, Immersion.

Sure, Immersion uses an alter ego, "Internet Services, LLC," as an alias for when it licenses the rights to its "teledildonic gaming devices" patent to pleasure seekers of the flesh variety, but it's still the same tech at heart. Next up: A DIY project that turns the Wii Fit balance board into a customised Tantric sit-and-spin BMI calculator. Who's with me? [Boing Boing Gadgets]