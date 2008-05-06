How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Contest: Take Your Shot at Photoshopping the Most Ridiculous iPhone 2 Fake Ever

With the impending announcement of the next version of Apple's fancy-arse phone, the fakes are starting to roll in, and they aren't great. But if you're going to create a mediocre fake, why not just go all out? This lukewarm crap is boring. I want ridiculous fakes. I want iPhone 2 mockups that have can openers attached, or that have full QWERTY keyboards that roll out on edible slices of American cheese. So let's make this happen. Your challenge: make the most ludicrous, fake and unlikely iPhone mockups you can. The dumber the better. Send them to me at [email protected] and I'll make a gallery of the results by the end of the week. Get cracking, people!

AU: This is a US contest, but if you do decide to enter, fling your images through to me so I can give you a disproportionate amount of credit for being awesome.

