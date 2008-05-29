Confirmed: Carrie Bradshaw Is Too Stupid To Work an iPhone

We always had our suspicions, but the new Sex and the City movie confirms what most people knew all along: Carrie Bradshaw is an idiot. Texually says: "...the iPhone has a walk-on, for a second. Carrie needs a phone [spoiler redacted]and as [sic]an iPhone is handed to hear [sic] , she hands it back saying "I can't work this!" Oh Carrie! It's so easy, just bring up the phone app and you're set. Might we recommend this iPhone Book? Not only does it teach you how to use the phone, it offers you tips on how to get your—let's face it—ridiculous life together. You know, like positions and stuff. [Texually]