Comcast Blocks BitTorrent Traffic 24 Hours a Day

One of Comcast's main defenses of their BitTorrent blocking is to make sure the network isn't congested for other users during peak hours. This study done by the Max Planck Institute in Germany calls BS on that excuse by pointing out the fact that Comcast blocks torrents 24 hours a day, not just during peak hours. Not only that, they block every single day of the week as well, making sure that your uploads are minimal at best, killing your ratios on torrent sites. It's definitely not surgical blocking as they told us before.

Speaking of Comcast, my Comcast internet is down for the second time in as many days. This has nothing to do with BitTorrent blockage, but I just felt like I had to share. [MPI-SWS via Crunchgear]