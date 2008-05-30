Cobalt Pocketwatch Gadget Concept Revolutionises Foppery

Even before wrist watches—and now mobiles—replaced the pocket watch in the everyman's wardrobe, pulling something out of a pocket and flipping over a cover just to tell the time was known to be inconvenient. (Wait, isn't that how mobile phones work now?) This Cobalt concept, on the other hand, improves the pocket watch by shoving a small computer inside, letting you get temperature, your email, the time, the date, text messages and all kinds of nonsensical crap inside. Yeah, the interface is a bit cluttered, but the idea of shoving a connected PDA inside a pocket watch is something we could get behind—that is if our mobile phones didn't already do the same thing. [Yanko Design]