Cobalt Pocketwatch Gadget Concept Revolutionises Foppery

Even before wrist watches—and now mobiles—replaced the pocket watch in the everyman's wardrobe, pulling something out of a pocket and flipping over a cover just to tell the time was known to be inconvenient. (Wait, isn't that how mobile phones work now?) This Cobalt concept, on the other hand, improves the pocket watch by shoving a small computer inside, letting you get temperature, your email, the time, the date, text messages and all kinds of nonsensical crap inside. Yeah, the interface is a bit cluttered, but the idea of shoving a connected PDA inside a pocket watch is something we could get behind—that is if our mobile phones didn't already do the same thing. [Yanko Design]

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

